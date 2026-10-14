Neighbours scored two goals, placed three shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Neighbours cashed in a pair of goals Tuesday, striking the back of the net once in each of the final two periods of the contest. While the 24-year-old winger's goal numbers have trended downwards over the last three seasons, he's starting to heat up in 2026-27, where he has at least one goal in back-to-back games. Overall, the young forward has three goals, nine shots on net, 16 hits and four blocked shots across six appearances. While the Blues' offense continues their hot streak, Neighbours should be a solid steaming option in banger leagues due to his willingness to dish out hits.