Neighbours scored twice Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Senators.

Neighbours first put the Blues up 3-1 and stood as the winner. He stuffed the puck in from in front. His second went into an empty net. Neighbours has 24 goals this season, which ties him with Pavel Buchnevich for the most on the Blues. He has the uncanny ability to change his game to fit the line he's one, so he can flash skill when he's with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, and bruise like a beast if he's in a checking role on line three. Neighbours has 24 goals and 10 assists in 70 games. He's on a five-game, six-point scoring streak (four goals, two assists).