Neighbours scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Ducks.

Neighbours ended a four-game point drought with the effort. He was on the top line for this contest, a role he hadn't seen since late October. The hard-hitting winger has struggled a bit this season, earning five goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 67 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating across 21 appearances. He'll need to continue increasing his shot volume to sustain a higher level of offense over the full campaign.