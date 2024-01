Neighbours scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Neighbours added two PIM and two blocked shots in the contest. It was his first multi-point effort since his two-goal game versus the Sabres on Nov. 30. The 21-year-old winger has showed a finishing touch with 15 goals, but he's added just four assists to go with 84 shots on net, 73 hits, 29 blocked shots and six PIM over 46 appearances.