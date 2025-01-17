Neighbours (upper body) will suit up for Thursday's game versus Calgary, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Neighbours has failed to record a point over the last three contests, but he's set to play on the top line in a rematch of Tuesday's 2-1 over Calgary. The 22-year-old Neighbours should add a little physicality to the top six.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Status in question against Flames•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Ends scoring drought Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Bags power-play assist•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Set to play against Detroit•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Sustains injury•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Produces helper in win•