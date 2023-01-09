Neighbours logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Neighbours set up Brandon Saad with a net-front pass to open the scoring in the first period. Neighbours logged a season-high 3:19 on the power play Sunday, with Josh Leivo serving as a healthy scratch. Obviously, Neighbours' value would increase exponentially if he continues to log heavy minutes on the man advantage. The 20-year-old winger is worth keeping an eye on while Ryan O'Reilly (foot) and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) remain on the IR. Neighbours has a goal and and two assists through 17 games this year.