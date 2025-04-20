Neighbours notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, seven hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Neighbours' physical playing style should be a great fit with the added intensity of the postseason. The winger had 17 points over 22 outings between the start of March and the end of the regular season, giving him a total of 46 points in 82 outings in 2024-25. Neighbours is in a top-six role to start the playoffs, with this run being his first taste of postseason action in the NHL.