Neignbours left Sunday's 7-3 loss to Ottawa after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period.

Neighbours didn't return to the contest and is expected to be out of action for a while, according to coach Craig Berube. The 20-year-old forward was primed for an increased role after the Blues traded Ryan O'Reilly to the Maple Leafs and Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers. Neighbours has eight points, 37 shots on goal and 33 hits in 29 NHL appearances this season.