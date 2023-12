Neighbours scored a goal and finished with a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Neighbours has now recorded 11 goals and two assists through 31 games. The 21-year-old logged 14:40 of ice time in this divisional win, which is on par for his average this season. We'd like to see more consistent ice time before feeling comfortable with Neighbours as a fantasy option, but his goal-scoring production is certainly intriguing for the youngster.