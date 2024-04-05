Neighbours scored a goal on three shots and doled out four hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Neighbours' scoring pace remains hot -- he has seven goals and three assists over his last 11 outings. The winger's third-period tally Thursday sparked a comeback push that fell short. He's up to 27 goals, 38 points, 144 shots on net, 138 hits and a minus-16 rating through 76 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.