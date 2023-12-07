Neighbours scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Neighbours had gone two games without a goal to open December, his longest drought in over two weeks. The 21-year-old had the Blues' first goal in this game, giving him eight tallies and one assist over his last 10 contests. He's up to 10 goals, one assist, 41 shots on net, 37 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 25 contests overall. He could stick in a top-line role as long as his offense is hot, though he's also been converting at a 33.3 percent rate lately, an unsustainable pace for even the best of scorers.