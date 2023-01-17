Neighbours scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits, added five PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Neighbours opened the scoring at 5:30 of the first period with his third goal of the season. The 20-year-old then showed some grit, fighting Parker Kelly in the second. Neighbours has earned five points through eight games in January, and he's at three goals, three assists, 27 shots on net, 22 hits, nine PIM and a minus-12 rating in 21 contests this season. With Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) getting closer to a return, Neighbours' path to high-quality minutes may get tougher soon.