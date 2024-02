Neighbours scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

The 21-year-old winger opened and closed the scoring on the afternoon as he put together his first multi-goal performance since Nov. 30. Neighbours is up to 17 goals in 50 games on the season, including five tallies in the last 10 contests, but he has just 21 points in total.