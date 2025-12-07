Neighbours scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Neighbours scored late in the second period and just 12 seconds into the final frame to give the Blues a lead they'd never relinquish. The winger now has eight goals on the season, and this game was the first time he found the back of the net since Oct. 25, when he scored twice in a 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.