Neighbours (upper body) will likely miss the remainder of the season, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues host Seattle on Sunday before visiting Dallas on Wednesday to conclude the 2023-24 campaign. Neighbours has missed the past three games after getting injured in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose on April 6. Assuming he won't return, the promising 22-year-old forward will finish the season with 27 goals, 38 points and 145 shots on net in 77 games