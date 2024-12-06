Neighbours logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Neighbours continues to pop up on the scoresheet with regularity. He has four goals and three helpers over his last 11 games, going no more than one game without a point in that span. For the season, the 22-year-old power winger has 13 points, 55 shots on net, 66 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 27 contests.