Neighbours scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Neighbours has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals and four assists over his last 11 outings. The 22-year-old winger continues to log top-six minutes and power-play time, which puts him in a position to succeed. He's at 13 goals, 24 points, 85 shots on net, 114 hits, 30 PIM and 36 blocked shots through 48 appearances overall.