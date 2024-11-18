Neighbours scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Neighbours had the Blues' lone tally of the game, opening the scoring 6:05 into the first period. The winger had gone nine games without a goal, adding just two assists in that span. The 22-year-old is up to five goals, three helpers, 34 shots on net, 43 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 19 appearances. As long as he's in a top-six role, he should have opportunities to turn his offense around.