Neighbours (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Neighbours scored two goals and logged 13:55 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Detroit. He is day-to-day, and it's unclear if he will play in Tuesday's rematch against the Red Wings. Neighbours has produced six goals, seven points, 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and 20 hits through eight outings this season. With Neighbours and Robert Thomas (upper body) unavailable, Alexei Toropchenko (upper/lower body) and Alexandre Texier will suit up versus the Penguins on Monday.