Neighbours recorded an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and four PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.
Neighbours has a goal, five assists, five shots on net, 34 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating over six playoff outings. Unsurprisingly, his physical playing style has made him a good fit in a middle-six role during the postseason. Neighbours may not maintain a point-per-game pace in the long run, but he can chip in with hits and PIM to help fantasy managers in formats that count those categories.
