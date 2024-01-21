Neighbors tallied a power-play goal on two shots during Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

This was Neighbors' third power-play goal of the season and the fourth of his short NHL career. He parked himself in front of the net and tipped a Justin Faulk slap shot over Charlie Lindgren to give his team a three-goal lead late in the third period. The 2020 first-round draft pick was selected to be a goal scorer and he has proven that, scoring 13 goals with only 3 assists on the year. Neighbors is currently in a slump, producing only three points in his past 10 games.