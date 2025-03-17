Neighbours scored a power-play goal, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Neighbours has scored in consecutive contests and has five points during his four-game streak. He's also gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 outings, earning five goals and six assists in that span while maintaining a top-six role. Neighbours' offense hit the skids in February, but he's gotten back on track while contributing to the Blues' playoff push. For the season, the power winger has 18 goals, 36 points, 107 shots, 144 hits and a minus-1 rating across 68 appearances.