Neighbours suffered a right-leg injury and will be out of action for at least five weeks. As a result, the Blues placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

According to the team, Neighbours will be re-evaluated in five weeks, so he could certainly be sidelined even longer. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old winger produced six goals and one assist in eight games, despite failing to register a point with the man advantage. With Neighbours sidelined, Alexei Toropchenko should see plenty of minutes in a bottom-six role.