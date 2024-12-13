Neighbours scored his 10th goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Neighbours tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and he helped out on Brayden Schenn's fifth goal of the season in the final frame. Neighbours added two PIM, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 16:55 of ice time. It was the Alberta native's second multi-point outing of the campaign, but his first since Oct. 19. The 22-year-old is currently filling a top-line role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, and he's up to 16 points (four with the man advantage) and a minus-8 rating through 30 contests. Neighbours is tied for second on the Blues with 10 goals, and he trails only Jordan Kyrou (11) for the team lead.