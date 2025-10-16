Neighbours scored a goal, dished an assist, added four PIM, logged three hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Neighbours has been shooting the puck well early in the season, scoring four goals on six shots to start 2025-26. He's added an assist, an even plus-minus rating, 14 hits, four PIM and two blocked shots. Neighbours' strong play should help him stay in the top six, and he's also a part of the second power-play unit, though he hasn't earned a point with the man advantage yet this year.