Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Neighbours recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Neighbours recorded a goal and an assist for the second consecutive outing, but perhaps even more impressive is the fact that he's now recorded at least one point in five games in a row -- his longest streak of the season. He's notched three goals and four assists over that stretch.

More News