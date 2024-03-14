Neighbours scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Kings.

The 21-year-old gave the Blues a 2-0 lead early in the second period by tapping a bouncing puck past Cam Talbot. Neighbours is up to 21 goals on the season but just 29 points in 66 games, and he's gone fairly cold since mid-February -- over the last 13 games, he's managed just two goals and three points with a minus-6 rating.