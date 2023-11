Neighbours scored a goal on four shots and levied five hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Neighbours opened the scoring at 7:12 of the second period. The 21-year-old has been confined to a bottom-six role so far, limiting his chances to produce offense. He has two goals, 12 shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances. Given his role and lack of production, he's not an option for most fantasy managers.