Neighbours scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Neighbours has three goals and three assists, as well as a plus-6 rating, over his last five contests. The winger opened the scoring at 18:50 of the first period Wednesday, though the Kings evened the score just 32 seconds later on a Quinton Byfield goal. Neighbours is up to 16 goals, 31 points, 103 shots on net, 139 hits, 43 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 63 appearances. He's still got a chance to match last year's point total (38), but it will come with a more balanced stat line than his 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 outings in 2023-24.