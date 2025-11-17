Neighbours (leg) participated in Monday's practice and appears to be nearing a return to the lineup, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Neighbours will accompany the Blues on the team's upcoming five-game road trip and will likely return at some point during that stretch. However, he will miss his 12th straight game against Toronto on Tuesday, according to Korac. The 23-year-old Neighbours has six goals, one assist, 12 shots on net and 20 hits through eight appearances this season.