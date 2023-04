Neighbours scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Neighbours tallied at 1:11 of the third period, sparking a comeback push from the Blues that came up short. The 21-year-old winger ended his eight-game point drought with the goal. He has six tallies, four helpers, 51 shots on net, 59 hits and a minus-18 rating through 41 outings overall.