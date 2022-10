St. Louis recalled Neighbours from the minors Tuesday and named to the team's Opening Night roster.

Neighbours was sent to the AHL on Monday in a paper move to help the Blues' salary cap situation. He played in nine games with St. Louis at the start of the 2021-22 season before returning to the junior hockey ranks. Neighbours stands a good chance of sticking around longer this year, but being exempt from waivers makes him a candidate to be sent back down as well.