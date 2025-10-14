Neighbours scored an empty-netter with 2:13 left in the third period during Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Neighbours closed out the scoring for the Blues with a wrister into the empty net late in the third period when the Canucks were pushing for a comeback. Neighbours has three of the Blues' nine goals over the last two games, and he should remain a key piece on offense. He's scored at least 20 goals in each of his previous two campaigns.