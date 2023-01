Neighbours scored a goal on two shots in the Blues' 4-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday.

Neighbours scored the only Blues' goal in the game, snapping a puck past Dan Vladar to tie the game at 1-1 just 20 seconds into the third period. This goal was Neighbours' second goal of the season and extends his point streak to three games. On the season, the former first-round pick has two goals and five points in 19 games.