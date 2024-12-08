Neighbours scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Neighbours' tally came just after a 5-on-3 expired, bringing the Blues within a goal. Troy Stecher answered just over a minute later to cut off the visitors' comeback effort. Neighbours has five goals and two assists over his last 10 contests while filling a top-six role. He's up to nine tallies, 14 points, 57 shots on net, 69 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances, with four of his goals coming on the power play.