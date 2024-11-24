Neighbours scored a power-play goal on five shots, added six hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Neighbours has three goals over his last four contests, a span in which he's added nine shots and 12 hits. The 22-year-old winger has scored two of those tallies on the power play. He's up to seven goals, 10 points, 41 shots, 54 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 22 appearances. That's a similar scoring pace to last year, and Neighbours continues to see top-six usage, so he'll carry decent fantasy value in formats that reward his gritty play.