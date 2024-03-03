Neighbours scored the game-winning goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

After not scoring a goal since Feb. 15, Neighbours was finally able to reach the 20-goal milestone as he potted the game-winner on the power play in the second period. It was his seventh power-play marker of the season and only the eighth of his young career. The 20-year old winger has plenty of offensive potential but his inconsistency shows that he is still adjusting to the NHL.