Neighbours scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Neighbours finally ended his seven-game goal drought with this performance. Despite holding a top-six role in the lineup, it's hard to justify much fantasy upside for Neighbours based on his recent production. He's tallied just four goals and 10 points in his last 17 appearances, but he's gone scoreless in 15 of those contests. He's still a player worth streaming in some formats, but his recent production has been subpar of late and doesn't justify keeping him as a regular starter in most formats.