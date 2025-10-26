Neighbours scored two goals in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Neighbours found the back of the net in the first period with a tip-in and later doubled his tally with a wrister at the 3:12 mark of the second frame. The 23-year-old winger snapped a three-game pointless streak with this two-goal effort. He's up to six goals in eight games in the campaign, and Neighbours should continue to find plenty of opportunities to keep producing thanks to his top-six and power-play roles.