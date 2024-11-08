Neighbours recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Neighbours snapped a four-game slump with his helper on a Colton Parayko tally in Thursday's contest. The 22-year-old Neighbours has been streaky so far in 2024-25, so fantasy managers will be hoping this assist starts a heater. The winger is at six points, 26 shots on net, 33 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 14 contests in a top-six role.