Neighbours was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Neighbours has been with the Blues since Opening Night, but he's only picked up one goal while posting a minus-9 rating through 11 games since then, so the 20-year-old rookie will head to the minors to try to improve his form. Wingers Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo were both recalled by the big club in a corresponding move Wednesday, so Neighbours could be in for an extended stay with AHL Springfield.