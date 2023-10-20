Neighbours recorded two hits, a shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Neighbours has been skating in the bottom six, as he has averaged 12:54 per game through three outings. He has fired just two shots on net in that stretch. The 2020 first-round pick is still developing and spent a majority of his time with the big club last year, recording six goals, four assists and 53 shots on net through 43 games. Neighbours won't have much fantasy utility until he climbs the depth chart, though.