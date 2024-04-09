Neighbours (upper body) is still day-to-day and could return before the season is over, per Lou Korac.

Neighbours has had an excellent season for St. Louis, recording 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 games played. The 22-year-old will look to return to action before the season ends and be slotted on the second line and a power play unit. He will be entering his fourth season in the league next year.