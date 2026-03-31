Neighbours logged two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Neighbours now has back-to-back two-helper performances. He had been limited to a single assist over 15 games prior to his recent return to offense. The 24-year-old winger has endured a challenging campaign with 30 points, 74 shots on net, 132 hits, 33 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 60 appearances. When healthy, Neighbours has 20-goal, 50-point upside, as long as he can remain in the top six on a regular basis.