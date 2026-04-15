Blues' Jake Neighbours: Supplies two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Neighbours notched two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Penguins.
Neighbours has four points over his last three games. His pair of helpers Tuesday came during the Blues' second-period rally, which helped them wipe out a 4-1 deficit. Neighbours is up to 36 points, 84 shots on net, 149 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-5 rating across 68 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Adds insurance goal•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Puts up pair of assists•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Supplies two helpers in loss•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Two assists may snap struggles•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Three points in Nashville•
-
Blues' Jake Neighbours: Set to return Monday•