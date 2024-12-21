Neighbours was held out of the remainder of Friday's game versus the Panthers after taking a hit from Sam Bennett in the third period, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Jim Montgomery indicated this was a precautionary move. Neighbours will be evaluated further Saturday, leaving his status for Monday's game versus the Red Wings up in the air.
