Neighbours scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Neighbours was a game-time decision Thursday but ended up suiting up. He made his impact early with a goal to tie the game at 1-1 just 4:46 into the first period. The 23-year-old winger snapped a five-game goal drought Thursday and is now at 13 tallies, 22 points, 56 shots on net, 104 hits and a minus-10 rating over 42 appearances.