Neighbours scored a goal and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Neighbours is now on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). The winger opened the scoring at 17:03 of the first period. Prior to his recent burst of offense, Neighbours had gone eight games without a point, and consistency is likely to remain an issue on a low-scoring team. The 23-year-old has 12 goals, 20 points, 50 shots on net, 99 hits and a minus-12 rating across 36 appearances.