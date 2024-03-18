Neighbours scored the game-winner in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks. 15

The goal puts Neighbours on a three-game point streak. The 21-year-old forward has shown a lot of promise this season, but it's not always clear that the production will continue. While he has two goals and three points in the last three games, along with two power-play points and a game-winner, there's been a lack of consistency. He has just three shots in those games, and only three goals and five points over the last 15 games.