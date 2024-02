Neighbours posted a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

In his second season of regular action, the 21-year-old wing continues to prove he'll be a big part of the Blues' future. Neighbours is up to 19 goals and 26 points through 53 games. He's put together a nice run over the last four games, as well, accumulating four goals and seven points, as well as a plus-2 rating and nine shots.